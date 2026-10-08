Public policy is part of this picture as well. Recent federal changes to SNAP affect eligibility, work requirements, and the share of administrative costs states must carry. These decisions are debated in Washington, but their consequences are felt here at home. When families lose food assistance, hunger does not disappear. The responsibility shifts to food banks, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, donors and volunteers. That is why hunger should not become a partisan issue.

During our time with the Community Food Bank, we have seen elected officials from different political parties stand with the organization because they understood something basic: people need to eat. Republicans, Democrats and Independents may disagree on many things, but making sure children, families and older adults have access to nutritious food should remain common ground.

As voters consider candidates and as policymakers debate SNAP, Nutrition Programs and the Farm Bill, we hope Southern Arizonans will pay close attention to how those decisions affect our neighbors.

And we are hopeful about what comes next. The next 50 years are already taking shape. The Food Bank is investing in the future of its Nogales operation, where the current Resource Center is its second-busiest site and plans for a larger facility are intended to strengthen service in Santa Cruz County. The merger with Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is another important step, helping preserve and expand access to nutritious home-delivered meals for older adults, people with disabilities and others who face barriers to getting food.