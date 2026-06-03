The results of national organizations Maddie’s Fund and Best Friends and their corporate partners directing funding and priorities away from prevention are visible with most every city, town and region also in crisis. The only communities with stable pet populations are predominantly economically affluent with robust spay-neuter programs or those deploying quality, volume, free mobile clinics in underserved communities and outlying areas at a meaningful scale.

For those qualifying, PACC has initiated modest expansion of discounted spay-neuter access; however, Friends of PACC’s major nonprofit and corporate funding partners continue to deprioritize prevention even as overpopulation becomes a health and safety economic drain.

Rescue, rehabilitation, adoption and foster are essential components of supporting the pet population; however, shelter staff, volunteers, fosters and rescues are exhausted and overwhelmed with no end in sight and emotionally fraught euthanasia deadlines. It is easier to solicit donors and corporate sponsors for the camera-ready heartwarming stories of homeless pets finding new homes versus unglamorous volume spay-neuter clinic events in underserved areas and for the general public. It is time for Friends of PACC to immediately prioritize fundraising for VOLUME, quality spay-neuter outreach campaigns with local sponsors and donors requiring their donations be directed to meaningful population prevention at scale.

The Tucson community has generously responded to PACC’s urgent pleas and chronic shelter overcapacity crisis, but we can’t adopt, foster and rescue our way out of overpopulation. Those working on the front lines and the public are carrying the weight of prioritizing a system that focuses on managing the consequences of overpopulation rather than preventing it.