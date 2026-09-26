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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It is an incredible honor to serve as a State Representative for Legislative District 17. In office, I have sought to keep my focus on public service, first and foremost.

What does that mean? That means talking to and being willing to work with any legislator, regardless of party, to get results. That means focusing on the issues I hear about most - tackling rising costs of living, improving our schools, protecting our water, and keeping our communities safe. That means knocking on thousands of doors, holding town halls, and giving updates so that people are hearing from me; but more importantly, so that I'm hearing from them.

I ran due to frustration with a state legislature that was too political and too unproductive. That's still the case.

It is hyper-partisan. This year, Governor Hobbs signed 264 bills. Of those bills sent to her by the (narrowly) Republican-controlled state legislature, 254 (96.2%) were Republican-sponsored. Only 10 (3.8%) were from Democratic sponsors.

There are other practices - overnight voting, suddenly adding 100+ bills to vote on, extended recesses - that are also making our state legislature look more and more like Congress. That's not good.

Each year, I have been able to get legislation passed - to get funding to Arizona organizations without taxes, and to toughen penalties related to drunk driving. It's not impossible to get bipartisan things done, but it is much too rare.