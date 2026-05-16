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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Data centers pose a huge threat to our local environment in numerous ways. But the biggest threat is to our water. These large data centers threaten our water both directly and indirectly. When a data center does not use large amounts of water onsite, but instead requires another entity (such as a utility) to greatly increase its water usage, that is referred to as an "indirect" use of water, because it is still the data center that is requiring the other entity to increase its water usage. The other entity in this case is TEP.

Here's the problem. Roughly 86 percent of TEP's local generation of electricity comes from generators that burn fossil fuels and fracked gas. These generators require an enormous amount of water just to cool them. TEP gets this water directly from our aquifer, not through Tucson Water, but through its own wells, so it pays nothing to Tucson or Pima County for its consumption of our water, and Tucson Water has no say in how much water TEP draws from our aquifer.

The amount of electricity required to air-condition a large data center is also quite large. In fact, it is massive. The additional electricity TEP will need to generate for the data center's air conditioning will require TEP to use even more water to cool its generators than the water the data center would have used if it had gone with onsite evaporative cooling. That is a very large amount of water.

Yet the city's proposed amendments regarding requirements for data centers completely ignore this. It is not even mentioned.