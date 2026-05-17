Especially when you consider how the merger almost turned out.

Originally, Warner Bros. Discovery was looking at merging with Netflix. This would have made Netflix, already the largest streaming service on earth, a powerhouse poised to crush competition across the entertainment industry and refocus on streaming instead of movie theaters. Such a market would have been bad for Arizona in the long run, likely concentrating more economic power in the entertainment capitals of California, New York, and Netflix’s West Coast production hub, our neighbor New Mexico.

By instead merging with Paramount, Warner Bros. will create a powerful competitor. The new company will have the scale and content library to compete with established giants like Netflix. Such competition will benefit Arizona, whose strong incentive structures are designed to attract studios looking to keep costs low.

Tucson has a history of TV and movie production that will help draw would-be investors like Paramount-Warner Bros. Old Tucson has been a filming location for hundreds of classic western films and TV shows since 1940, and could re-establish its leading role once again.

We have an opportunity to give our neighbor to the east a run for its money thanks to the vibrant competition from a Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

Unfortunately, not everyone in Washington sees it that way. Some members of Congress have attacked the deal, claiming it will actually set back competition in the entertainment industry.