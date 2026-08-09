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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s the beginning of August; temperatures are still in the 100s, and summer hardly feels over. Yet for many families across Pima County, the new school year has already begun. For some, it means checking supply lists, buying shoes that fit, and choosing the first-day outfit that helps a child walk into class with confidence. For too many local families, even that simple preparation is out of reach.

A clean shirt, sturdy shoes, and a backpack may seem ordinary, but to a child who has gone without, they can change how school feels. New clothes can help a student feel included rather than singled out, ready rather than embarrassed, and able to focus on learning rather than worrying about whether classmates will notice what they lack.

That is why our community should treat school clothing as an essential part of educational support, not an optional extra.

At VIVA PIMA!, we see this need every day through VIVA PIMA! Kids, which provides new school clothing, shoes, backpacks, socks, undergarments, and hoodies for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The children we serve attend Title I schools and are referred by educators and school staff who know which families are struggling most.

VIVA PIMA! Kids currently supports 43 schools across five districts and partners with Emerge and the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center. Last school year, the program provided brand-new school clothes to nearly 5,000 students, and additional schools are waiting to participate.