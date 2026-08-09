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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The City’s largest public pool was closed this summer due to on-going maintenance issues and no clear funding path forward. Amphi Pool is an Olympic-sized pool with a diving bay. Located at Amphi High School on North Stone Avenue, it has been open to the public since the 1980s under a joint operating agreement between the City of Tucson and Amphi School District. The agreement expired in April of 2026.

With no extension or funding agreement in place with the School District, Tucson Parks Department notified my office this spring that due to delayed maintenance and safety concerns, the pool would be closed indefinitely.

In the recent past, Amphi was home to City of Tucson summer swim championships and high school swimming regionals. Water polo and synchronized swimming practice took place there. Lap swimmers could utilize the “long lanes” during designated times of the week. It was heavily attended by families and neighbors during the summer. More recently in 2023, Southwest Aquatic Sports rented the pool to train long course as did the Jewish Community Center swim team. The Southern Arizona Aquatics Association hosted their championships before moving to Oro Valley. The University of Arizona used the pool when Hillebrand was being renovated.