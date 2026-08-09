The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The City’s largest public pool was closed this summer due to on-going maintenance issues and no clear funding path forward. Amphi Pool is an Olympic-sized pool with a diving bay. Located at Amphi High School on North Stone Avenue, it has been open to the public since the 1980s under a joint operating agreement between the City of Tucson and Amphi School District. The agreement expired in April of 2026.
With no extension or funding agreement in place with the School District, Tucson Parks Department notified my office this spring that due to delayed maintenance and safety concerns, the pool would be closed indefinitely.
In the recent past, Amphi was home to City of Tucson summer swim championships and high school swimming regionals. Water polo and synchronized swimming practice took place there. Lap swimmers could utilize the “long lanes” during designated times of the week. It was heavily attended by families and neighbors during the summer. More recently in 2023, Southwest Aquatic Sports rented the pool to train long course as did the Jewish Community Center swim team. The Southern Arizona Aquatics Association hosted their championships before moving to Oro Valley. The University of Arizona used the pool when Hillebrand was being renovated.
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Although the Amphi neighborhood has changed since the pool first opened, the need and want for a public pool has increased. Amphi High is in the 85705 code where close to 30 percent of households live below the poverty level. It is also home to many refugee families who have resettled and made Tucson their home. At a pool party my office hosted two years ago, it was packed with nearby residents and families who until then had no idea the pool was there. The City has committed and leverage hundreds of millions of dollars in the area for affordable housing and community investment. Bringing back this valuable community asset only makes sense.
City staff has estimated a price tag of two million dollars (plus or minus) in repairs and upgrades to re-open the pool. I have asked our City Manager and Parks Director to map out a funding and construction timeline with the aggressive hope of being open next summer.
Last spring, my office hosted a meeting with Amphi Superintendent Todd Yeager to discuss cost sharing and the future of the pool. Most recently, Mayor Romero and I co-signed a letter to the Amphi Governing Board requesting clarity on the pool and the City’s partnership. We understand the district is having budget challenges and recently closed four schools in their district. Even so, I am hopeful we can work something out.
Re-opening Amphi Pool is one of my top priorities – but the City cannot do it alone. In addition to working with the school district, we need partnerships with the community, from other swimming associations and groups that would benefit from a first-class Olympic-size pool. Public pools are vital to Tucson’s quality of life. We need Amphi Pool open for the benefit of both neighborhood families and the swim community. Let’s bring back Amphi Pool!
Kevin Dahl is on the Tucson City Council representing Ward 3.