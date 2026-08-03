Stannard and Hilsabeck said they were invited to address the meeting by precinct committeepersons, but were blocked by Lamb supporters.

Lamb easily won the primary. But will he win the general election?

The numbers add up in his favor. About 43% of the district’s 537,661 registered voters are Republicans. Only about 21% are Democrats. The remaining 36% — are composed of Libertarians, Green Party, No Labels and “other” (essentially, independents), according to Arizona Secretary of State voter registration data.

If Republicans and Democrats voted in accordance with their share of registered voters, the Democrat, Elizabeth Lee, would need nearly four-fifths of the other voters — the minor parties and independents. If Democrats turn out in higher numbers than Republicans and some Republicans are so repulsed by Lamb they vote for Lee, and independents break heavily for Lee, an upset is possible.

It happened before. Trump endorsed Roy Moore for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, “despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls,” noted The Atlantic. Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones in a major upset.

Alabama is more Republican than Arizona’s Fifth District. Fifty-five percent of the electorate is GOP. A 2017 estimate by Gallup showed a similar percentage, yet Alabama voters chose a Democrat. Could District 5 voters do the same this year?

"People have weathered worse," said Republican political consultant Stan Barnes, according to Fox 10 News in Phoenix, citing “former President Bill Clinton and current President Trump, who both faced high-profile misconduct allegations.” His optimism is not shared.