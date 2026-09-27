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It sounds like the culmination of Donald Trump’s lifelong dream, and a nightmare for all but the most ardent MAGA enthusiasts: Trump TV.

It’s neither.

Instead, it’s a slapdash accumulation of various clips and events that show Trump only in a good light, a great light, some are saying the best light ever. Mostly it’s old speeches and ceremonies and such. It will also carry live events, as it did the president’s address to the United Nations on Tuesday.

It’s equal parts funny and pathetic. But Trump has to get coverage from somewhere.

The White House announced the venture, streaming on YouTube and the White House website and called “Trump TV: The Essentials Station,” on Monday, Sept. 21, “streaming 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment had made it on your tv, now it can.”

Every big moment that makes Trump look good, that is.

Trump needs TV more than most presidents

If he wants the coverage he’s used to, he’ll need it.

No president has used TV more, depended on TV more, sought the attention of TV more than Trump. He needs it like a shark needs water. Which makes it ironic that major TV news organizations are now more or less ignoring him.

It’s the age-old question. If Trump hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his much-ballyhooed (by him) White House helipad and the TV pool doesn’t cover it, did it really even happen? (Excuse the clunky “if a tree falls in a forest” comparison.)