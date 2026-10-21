Proposition 144 would require mail voters to show "government-issued ID … when voting in each election." Does that mean voters would have to photocopy their driver's licenses and insert that photocopy into the mail ballot packet? Or does it mean that voters would have to write their nine-digit driver's license number or Social Security number on the return ballot envelope?

Nobody seems to know. A recent panel hosted by ASU's Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory put the question to Tom Collins, executive director of the Clean Elections Commission, and Gina Swoboda, former chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, but even those experts didn't have an answer.

These uncertainties have major privacy implications (does the mailman now get to see my Social Security number?), as well as major voter-access concerns (does everyone have access to a photocopier?). And no other predominantly vote-by-mail state currently has the requirements contemplated in Proposition 144 (e.g. Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado).

I hope it's not unreasonable to say I want more clarity before voting "yes" to change Arizona's Constitution (Proposition 144 is a constitutional change).

The proposition is also loaded with items that let you know it’s more about politics, than it is about seriously reforming elections. It will, for example, "prohibit foreign nationals from contributing" to Arizona campaigns. But that’s already unlawful. And the proposition's lead author, Alex Kolodin, says that a "yes" vote would make it unlawful for noncitizens to vote. But that, of course, is already unlawful.