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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Tucson Unified School District has a storied past. Anyone who has followed TUSD knows that its Governing Boards have not always been known for calm, collaboration or civility.

That is why we should protect what our current Board has accomplished. In the past five years, the Tucson community has supported both a Bond and an Override election. One has helped beautify and update much-needed infrastructure, while the other has allowed the Board to approve much-needed raises for staff. I believe that support is, in part, a reflection of this Board working together with one goal in mind: to make TUSD better for our kids.

While we have disagreed, we have also asked difficult questions and challenged one another. With that said, I believe we have governed without turning our disagreements into a public fight.

I am now in my second term on the TUSD Governing Board. I ran because I believe in public education. I ran to support our teachers and staff and, most importantly, as a parent and TUSD alum, to serve the nearly 40,000 students who deserve leaders focused on education and the future.

I am confident my Board colleagues share this goal. We may not always agree on how to get there, but I believe we all want to do right by our kids. A stronger Board is a better Board — one that can disagree, listen, learn and ultimately work together in the best interests of students.

That requires oversight. It requires asking questions about how taxpayer dollars are managed. It requires scrutiny and accountability.

But accountability must be grounded in facts.