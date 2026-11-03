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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Sept. 14, the Trump administration enforced a rule that emasculates the Endangered Species Act (ESA),

raising new concerns about the survival of Arizona’s Sonoran pronghorns.

Arizona sustains the entire U.S. population of this endangered, desert-adapted subspecies. California lost its population around 1950.

Under the new Trump rule, it’s still a crime to kill or harm any listed endangered invertebrate, fish, reptile, amphibian, bird or mammal. But it’s perfectly OK to destroy habitat that everything protected by the ESA requires for survival. “Common sense,” is how Trump’s Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defines it.

The rule “defies common sense,” writes Bart Melton of the National Parks Conservation Association. And it “paves the way for mining, oil and gas drilling, logging and development in areas that are crucial to the survival of some of our most vulnerable species.”

Earthjustice attorney Kristen Boyles condemns the rule as violating “the core purpose of the statute and decades of legal precedent, including from the U.S. Supreme Court.”

For half a century, “harm” had been defined by law not just as human-caused death and damage to individuals but also “significant modification or degradation” to their critical habitat. With that definition, the ESA has saved 99% of listed organisms from extinction.

Multiple lawsuits to block the Trump harm rule are underway.