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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Throughout the fall of my senior year, every family dinner circled back to the same topics: college admissions and affordability. As a first-generation, low-income student, my parents knew very little about the college application process but understood the importance of higher education. They also knew that they weren’t able to send me to college on their own dime, so they encouraged me to seek financial support.

For students like myself, the federal Pell Grant is critical. Established in 1972, the Pell Grant program has become the largest source of federal undergraduate grant aid. But even with support, students across the country still struggle to afford college.

The purchasing power of the Pell Grant has continuously declined since its initial implementation. The award value, at its peak in the late 1970s, used to cover more than 75% of the average cost of attendance for a four-year public university. By the 2024-25 academic year, it covered only about 27% of the average cost of attendance. Today, the maximum grant value is $7,395. The impact is clear: 79% of students surveyed who previously dropped out of college or considered doing so stated that the two primary reasons were basic needs insecurity or financial strain, according to a 2025 report from Temple University's Hope Center. It is time to reform the Pell Grant program to support students across the nation.