We support it because Reid Park Zoo is more than a place to see animals. For families across Southern Arizona, it provides an affordable, accessible opportunity for children to experience science and conservation firsthand. It is a place where learning extends beyond the classroom, and children begin to understand their responsibility to the extraordinary species with whom we share this planet.

There is something powerful about a child encountering an animal previously known only from a book or screen. Curiosity becomes understanding. Understanding can become empathy. And empathy can grow into a lifelong responsibility for the natural world.

Through conservation, education, research, and responsible animal care, zoos help protect vulnerable species while teaching each generation that our relationship with nature carries an obligation to care for it.

Proposition 430 would authorize $250 million in general obligation bonds for Pima Community College, investing in facilities, technology, student support, academic spaces and workforce education, including training for first responders and other high-demand careers. PCC estimates the average cost for a home with an assessed value of $250,000 at approximately $31.11 annually over the 20-year bonds.

We recognize that matters. Families are already balancing housing, groceries, utilities, childcare, and countless other expenses. Asking taxpayers for more carries a responsibility to demonstrate value and deliver results.

But consider what that investment makes possible: a young person discovering a pathway at Pima; a working parent gaining skills to earn a better wage; a student becoming a nurse, firefighter, technician or skilled tradesperson and building a life right here.