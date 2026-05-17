I greatly thank the writer of the May 14 LTE titled "Abortion, a man's opinion" for sharing their opinion on abortion. My pro-life position is not about trying to "control" women, but rather about protecting both the mother and her unborn child from the cruelty that is abortion. Others say men should have no opinion on abortion. Very well then. If we use that logic, then anyone who is not a first- or second-generation immigrant from Mexico or Latin America, like I am, should have no opinion on immigration from these countries. Clearly, this logic is not good for healthy dialogue. Many people call for Roe to be restored, but many forget it was decided by all men. I, like most pro-lifers, do not believe that punishing women for having an abortion is the correct thing to do. And yes, I agree that being pro-life is for all life, and not just abortion. All life must be respected at every stage, including overlooked unborn babies.