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Got a penny?

Only one tenth of one penny is what you have been paying for the last nine years to support the Reid Park Zoo. Now there is a new exhibit opening where the zoo will take part in a breeding program for extremely endangered tigers and exhibiting such fascinating animals as a Komodo Dragon and red pandas and more. If you vote yes for Proposition 422 the Reid Park Zoo will be upgrading the older part of the zoo and will work to bring in a pigmy hippo, too. So, if you want to save endangered animals, see animals here in Tucson that you will never be able to see in the wild and got a penny, vote yes for Proposition 422 for the zoo. Only one tenth of one penny will do it. Prop. 422 for the zoo.

Bette Bunker Richards

Midtown

Get a different circle of friends!

An Oct. 15 letter to the editor asserted that most in Tucson believe what President Trump “spews.” I know, conservatively, around 40 people, well enough to know their political views and none of them, not a single one, supports Trump in any way. These folks are good friends, acquaintances, fellow No Kings protesters, people I volunteer with and groups I hang out with — art groups, book clubs, and the like. My husband is also a retired USMC officer, class of '73, USNA. He and everyone he is still in touch with from his military days are appalled at what Trump and company are doing to our military and our country. So, I gently suggest that the letter writer find other like-minded people who share his values and his dismay at what is happening in our beloved America and join in with the No Kings in America movement! Semper Fi!

Anne Lane