Voters beware: Demand proof

With Election Day only a month away and early voting about to begin, we've entered the cesspool phase of politics. One tactic to be aware of is when a candidate paraphrases what his or her opponent supposedly said about an issue without providing an actual contextual quote that exists in audio, video or printed format. A good example is the claim by CD 6's GOP candidate that his opponent wants to defund the police. Of course, if his opponent ever unambiguously said or wrote that, we'd be hearing and/or reading an actual quote instead of a characterization of one. The failure to furnish any such evidence is strong evidence that it does not exist. While it is true that this tactic may sway some on the fringe, it is based on the premise that voters are stupid and inattentive. But because you are not, don't fall for this crap.