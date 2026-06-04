All Trump had to do was wait. Instead, Trump continues his erratic behavior, wasting military lives, billions of dollars, and US and world economic security to create chaos to avoid the revelation of his toxic past with Epstein. In comparison, he makes the martyrdom-accepting mullahs, who have managed to stalemate Trump in the Strait of Hormuz, appear rational.

Child care grant is a lifesaver

As an oncology nurse and mother, my days are defined by caring for others. Knowing that my children are in safe, quality care while I'm at work makes that possible. In Arizona, the average cost of infant care runs over $1,300 a month. But, thanks to the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), eligible families pay no more than $35 a month. Those savings allow my children to have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in quality care without financial stress for me. The benefits of this program are meaningful for shift workers across all sectors whose schedules can't always follow a nine-to-five. Senators Kelly and Gallego have shown support for working parents on this issue and now have an opportunity to build on it. The Child Care Modernization Act, a bipartisan bill, strengthens CCDBG and better equips states to meet our growing child care needs. I urge them to champion the Child Care Modernization Act. For families like mine, it makes all the difference.