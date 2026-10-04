— Electricity use alone should stop these projects.

— Noise pollution alone should stop these projects.

— Heat creation alone should stop these projects.

Very few jobs will be created by these environmentally destructive projects.

The icing on the cake: a lot of the massive corporations that will benefit from these data centers have asked for tax breaks.

The city council and the board of supervisors can put all the restrictions they want on data centers, but we all know from decades of experience with mining and chemical plant operations that powerful corporations have a way of ignoring or sidestepping regulations and even court orders.

Local elected officials need to just say no. The people will back them.

Maggy Zanger

Midtown

Variety: The spice of life

Am I the only reader who has grown tired of the same "Theme of the Day" for the letters to the editor, played on repeat every single day for months on end?

I too find that our president can be an extremely unlikeable human being. He is, after all, a politician; as such, these qualities are not exclusive to him and his party.