National shame

Golden rule

Growing up, most of us probably got a bit of theology espoused by many world religions when folks invoked the Golden Rule. Maybe we didn’t even know it was Biblical, but we were taught to live by the rule that you should do to others what you would want them to do to you. The idea was to treat your neighbor with kindness and compassion. In a number of conversations lately, I’ve spoken with friends who mourn that our actual President instead encourages us to hate those who are different from us, even if they are our neighbors! How MAGA can pretend any Christian basis with hate as foundation is beyond me. I think Trump follows a different Golden Rule: to use his position to make as much money as possible for him and his cronies and family members. Save our country from the hate, corruption and greed, folks, and in the elections ahead vote for people who will actually live into the Golden Rule.