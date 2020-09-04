 Skip to main content
Letter: Dishonest "Joe" just told the biggest whopper of his life
Joe Biden has told some whoppers in his time, like claiming he held two college degrees, graduated at the top of his law school class, that the NAACP has endorsed him every time he ran for office, that he was arrested with Andrew Young on the streets of Soweto while trying to visit Mandela, that he had marched during the civil rights movement, that he had been shot at while visiting Iraq, etc. BUT, Biden's biggest whopper of a lie thus far came today August 31, 2020 claiming that President Trump has incited violence in cities across America. That requires, as Hillary once said, "a willing suspension of disbelief." But this was not one of Biden's off the cuff lies, it was pre-written and premeditated. He knows it is false, so why say it? Because his progressive Democrat allies in the news media will carry, agree, and expand on it. All intended to deceive the public for political gain. This is a new low for even Joe Biden!

Terrence Williams

East side

