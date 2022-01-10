Letter: Greenhouse gases in perspective

As a geologist, I know that rocks have recorded the climate history of Earth. There is only rarely any correlation between temperature and carbon dioxide. Climate has been changing naturally for over four billion years. The only thing humans can do about that is to adapt.
Here is the reason why you should not worry about carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels. The so-called greenhouse gases, water vapor, carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases, comprise two percent of the atmosphere. Water vapor produces 95% of the greenhouse effect; CO2 is responsible for 4%.
Of the total CO2 in the atmosphere, 97% is natural. Emissions from burning fossil fuels account for just over three percent. That means, our emissions from burning fossil fuels make up just over one-tenth of one percent (0.13%) of total greenhouse gasses. Eliminating that one-tenth of one percent will have no effect on global temperature. The whole campaign to reach “net-zero” is both absurd and ineffective.
Jonathan DuHamel
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.