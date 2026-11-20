Hold up a moment
Tucson Unified School District needs to wait until after the new year to vote on school closures. With the recent election, it’s possible that money will begin to flow to our public schools again. As an itinerant music educator in TUSD for over 30 years, I taught at many of the mentioned schools, specifically Cragin, Hudlow, Steele (proposed for closure), as well as Booth-Fickett and Blenman (designated receiving schools). Merging and closing schools should be a last resort, and it’s too soon to give up. I urge the TUSD Governing Board to postpone this decision so that our new State Superintendent of Schools, Teresa Leyba Ruiz, along with Gov. Katie Hobbs and Lieutenant Governor John Giles, and the now-majority Democratic Senate and House, can begin to explore how to fully fund our public schools.
Shirley Maddox
People are also reading…
East side
Senator Kelly, voters are paying attention
Sen. Mark Kelly told Politico he's "not sure voters themselves pay a lot of attention to who gets elected into the leadership position." He's wrong.
More than a million Americans signed a petition demanding new Democratic leadership. Congressional offices, including Sen. Ruben Gallego's, report being flooded with calls. Grassroots groups, unions and the nation's largest nurses union back Sen. Chris Van Hollen to replace Chuck Schumer as majority leader.
Kelly backs Schumer because "he raised an enormous amount of money." That's one of the things voters rejected on Nov. 3: politics measured by fundraising instead of results for working people.
Kelly himself said Democrats need to "do things differently." He can prove it on Dec. 1 by voting for new leadership. Arizona voters are watching, and we'll remember in 2028.
Editor’s note: Kelly also stated he would support Schumer because he worked hard to win the majority.
Erick Franco
Phoenix
Trump
I am not ashamed to admit that I am overjoyed with the results of the midterm elections. The resounding rebuke of Trump's policies and his sycophants is music to my ears. After the graft, corruption, lawlessness, male hubris and reckless overconfidence being right in my face, I can breathe again. Hopefully Democrats will live up to their promises. However, politicians are politicians whether red or blue.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Got the blues?
Of course you do. Hard right folk from sea to shining sea are picking up acoustic guitars and E-Flat blues harps. With pen in hand and shots of bourbon ingested a soulful lament of songage is being born as you read this. But wait. Don't despair yet. A mess this big will take some extra-large britches to fix. And, we all know: Dems sometimes stumble ahead of themselves. Unless they can cluster together and back off with the posturing and rhetoric, not much will get done. Same story, different actors. All we can hope for really is to hang on for two years and then try and right the USS Democracy.
Michael Harrington
Oro Valley
Historical link?
With the recent debacle of total ground shutdown of the nation’s airports fresh in our minds, along with the explanations of Markwayne Mullins and Sean Duffy, I remember the Keystone Cops. They were dressed in police uniforms, carrying long night sticks on board an open “Paddy” wagon ready to launch, zig-zagging down the road to right wrongs. Our modern-day parallels bear handsome jackets adorned with flamboyant embroidered patches attesting to their rank but not their ability. The Keystone Cops didn't know where they were going or what to do when they found it, but that did not make them take pause. Our current-day equivalents proceed similarly, but their aim is to deny any responsibility and offer no remedy. History does repeat itself, but in this case it is not funny! It affects the entire population of our country and world!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
The truth about data centers
Arizona has mega-corporations wanting to build data centers in our state despite growing environmental issues.
The promoters tout the benefits of job creation while downplaying more salient aspects. An article in the Texas Tribune from Nov. 17 should be an eye-opener for Texas and every other state.
In order to “bring jobs to your city,” the mega-corporations want tax breaks, or they will go someplace else. In Texas, according to the article, cities and counties gave away over $1 billion in local property tax revenues. In addition, the total number of jobs guaranteed by the 34 Texas data centers was 465! In El Paso, the data center will require enough power for 750,000 homes. Meta is required to maintain only 50 jobs in El Paso.
Is giving away millions of dollars in tax revenues for less than 100 medium-wage jobs and depleting our water and energy resources really what we want for our future?
George Ball, PhD
Midtown