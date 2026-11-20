With the recent debacle of total ground shutdown of the nation’s airports fresh in our minds, along with the explanations of Markwayne Mullins and Sean Duffy, I remember the Keystone Cops. They were dressed in police uniforms, carrying long night sticks on board an open “Paddy” wagon ready to launch, zig-zagging down the road to right wrongs. Our modern-day parallels bear handsome jackets adorned with flamboyant embroidered patches attesting to their rank but not their ability. The Keystone Cops didn't know where they were going or what to do when they found it, but that did not make them take pause. Our current-day equivalents proceed similarly, but their aim is to deny any responsibility and offer no remedy. History does repeat itself, but in this case it is not funny! It affects the entire population of our country and world!