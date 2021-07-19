 Skip to main content
Letter: Mississippi abortion case
The Supreme Court agreed on May 17, 2021 to hear a Mississippi case whether abortions may be banned after 15 weeks, except in a medical emergency or a severe fetal abnormality. Each year modern medicine has been finding more ways to save babies born earlier and earlier. Many babies are now being born and surviving weighing only a pound, or so. The lowest verified birth weight and surviving is now 8.6 ounces. Roe vs Wade never had any basis in our Constitution or the 27 Amendments. Since this decision by seven men, 48 years ago, 62 million of the most innocent human beings have died A value judgment such as an abortion should be voted on by the legislatures of each state. Temporary measures can maintain current abortion rights until the votes take place. This issue is far too important to have been decided by only seven men.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

