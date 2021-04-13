 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!”
The political system is a joke and perceptions have been shattered. Americans have an illegitimate president with no loyalty to the people. He shows us every day why there was never any doubt.

Nobody will happily give up their inalienable rights because a handful of people that have no self control. We the people remember nine-eleven and the patriot act.

Its concerning to see that at the first sign of opportunity a governing body would so quickly toss aside the principles and values of the nation to supposedly protect the people. No rights are permanent according to hiden.

I am looking forward to a red wave sweeping leftist politicians out of office. Get ready for the backlash, you know is coming. It's time for people to put aside fear and take to the streets again and to make their voices louder than ever. The words "shale not be infringed" should be shouted from rooftops, guns and flags waving in unwavering support. Check your rights before someone takes them.

Kerry Moore

North side

