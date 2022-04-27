Letters to the Editor: April 27

COVID and Putin fueling inflation

In a recent rebuttal to Donald Trump haters, a writer redirected blame to Joe Biden for high inflation, energy costs, border crossings and criminals not being held accountable. Let’s look at this: It seems to me inflation is primarily due to the pandemic (both Trump and Biden in office), energy costs (reduction in fossil fuel production somewhat), but Ukraine primarily, border crossing is a forever issue and criminal accountability (hundreds being prosecuted for Jan. 6 horror show precipitated by Trump’s lie).

In the letter, why was there no mention of Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine and resulting war crimes? Of course, Trump said Putin is a genius and a peacemaker and wasn’t involved in the 2016 election. Now the key fact: Joe Biden is in the most precarious position of any president since JFK in trying to avoid World War III. He and most of the world are reaching out to the Ukraine, but at the same time recognizing Putin’s nuclear arsenal. That being said, the November election pales in concern and comparison.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Don’t privatize the water supply

Re: the April 3 letter “Freedom shortage.”

Was the writer trying to include every single free-market myth? He certainly came close: “freedom shortage … get the government out … allow private enterprise to handle it … capitalism: win-win … socialist-leaning mindset” — all this from a retired teacher. Did he instruct students or indoctrinate them?

The writer would turn over the water supply to profit-makers, trusting the “invisible hand” to ensure citizens aren’t gouged or dehydrated. What’s next —selling air like in that Schwarzenegger flick “Total Recall”? Profiteers already own half the property, they control rents, and they’re grabbing the school system for personal gain.

Count us out! Profit-motivated commodity suppliers don’t give a rat’s whisker about our interests. The public, whom the writer airily refers to as “government,” should at least regulate essential commodities like water, if not control them. Whom do you trust with your water, your life — some fat cat stuffing thousand-dollar bills into his wallet or a representative answerable to you?

Jim Christ

East side

Wanton murder of the innocent

The world watched as Adolf Hitler rolled into many countries and 6 million Jews were slaughtered (the reason for the killing was extermination).

Now we all watch as Vladimir Putin wantonly murders Ukrainians, (including the elderly, children, pregnant women, and rape is rampant). This goes way beyond the so-called killing of enlisted men.

How long will this go on? Is there no end to greedy, selfish dictators who strive to destroy humanity?

Yes, there is the threat of nuclear war. Will we all stand back and let our world be destroyed? I wonder.

Janice Campos

Foothills

US is trading dependencies

I remember the gas shortage back in the early 1970s. There were long lines to get gas, rising prices and stations running out of gas and closing early. The president at that time committed us to become energy independent so as not to be dependent on OPEC or anyone else for our energy needs.

Fast-forward to 2022. Gas prices are going up and once again there is a shortage of oil. Once again, our president is begging OPEC to produce more oil.

President Biden’s plan to make us energy independent is to “go green” with solar panels and lithium-ion batteries. The only problem with that is that China makes 80% of solar panels and 74% of lithium batteries in the world. We are simply trading dependency on OPEC to dependency on China for our energy needs.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

We must care for Mother Earth

On Earth Day we are reminded of all the gifts Mother Earth gives us. She gives ceaselessly and we receive endlessly. Unfortunately she is becoming very ill. Her symptoms are toxic air and water, and rising temperatures. She needs urgent care. Fortunately, we have the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) taking her temperature and diagnosing her health. In her last IPCC checkup, the “Earth specialist” came up with four key ways to help her. The recommendations were: Phase out fossil fuels, cut and capture carbon, electrify everything, and increase public engagement for political action. Increasing public engagement means you and me. Yes, you and me. Each and every one of us must take action. The remedies are well known. We must drastically reduce greenhouse gases caused by fossil fuels. Call or write your representatives. Tell them to divest from fossil fuels and invest in clean renewable energy. We must care for Mother Earth. She is counting on us. If her health declines, so does ours.

Maggie Kraft

North side

DeSantis is GOP’s best shot in 2024

I wanted to thank all the Democrat-led investigations of former President Trump. There is the Jan. 6 select “Get Trump” committee investigation in the House of Representatives, consisting of seven Democrats and two Republicans. There are ongoing criminal and civil cases against Trump in New York and Georgia being conducted by Democrat prosecutors. Democrat allies in the news media still constantly do negative critical reporting about Trump. The guy they love to hate. I voted for Trump. I liked his policies on the border, the economy, the military, trade, etc., but he has too much baggage now. He is a lightning rod for getting out the Democrat vote. I think Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida would be a great Republican presidential nominee. He is a conservative and thus far has not drawn the same hate from Democrats as Trump. I believe former U.N. ambassador and governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, would make a great VP. Democrat-led investigations are slowly eroding Republican support for Trump. Keep it up!

Alan Ruiz

West side

Debt stalks even insured patients

The past couple years have been full of trials and tribulations. My dad is suffering from kidney failure, and, as if that wasn’t enough, my mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. I have had to step up to be the main caregiver for both of them.

And unfortunately, my parents aren’t the only ones struggling with this broken system. Millions of insured patients still have thousands of dollars in medical debt. Worse still, nearly half of all insured Americans don’t have easy access to the prescriptions they need, facing burdens like prior authorization and fail first mechanisms.

As I’ve grappled to get my parents the lifesaving care they need, it’s been clear to me that our insurance system is in desperate need of repair. Instead of placing undue burdens on the scientists and researchers, who create the medications patients rely on, I urge our leaders to focus on improving insurance coverage across the board.

Cristela Acosta

Foothills

No sense waiting for water miracle

Re: the April 25 article “Lake Powell getting influx of water.”

Now that Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell have dodged the bullet for a year or maybe two, why is there no mention of getting up and running on wind and solar to provide electric power to Page and the tribes? It’s just insanity to bury our heads in the sand (literally) and hope Mother Nature sends additional moisture.

Forget nutty plans such as desalination plants in Mexico and get us away from dependence on fossil fuels.

Jan Foiles

West side

US can rattle its sabers, too

I am personally threatened by dictator Vladimir Putin of Russia’s nuclear threats. I am 92 and lived through the Cold War when we had nuclear-able bombers running 24-hour alerts near countries that threatened us. Mr. Putin has proven in the war in Ukraine that he will stop at nothing to kill women and children and demolish homes, hospitals and schools, with innocent people inside. I want President Biden to match Putin’s threats of nuclear attack. I want President Biden to immediately begin regular 24-hour nuclear-equipped bomber patrols in the air within alert distance of Russia’s major cities and nuclear facilities. I have great-grandchildren of the same age as Putin’s men are killing now. Let’s protect mine and yours, now. Let’s not wait until that proven killer Putin turns this cold war hot.

Robert Moreillon

Green Valley

