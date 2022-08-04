Letters to the Editor: Aug. 4

Headline catchy but misleading

Re: the July 27 letter “Progressive is regressive.”

The headline is a catchy title for sure, but it undermines and cancels an entire credo of compassion for the less privileged.

In Portland, I saw compassionate leaders let that compassion override the virtues of safe, clean neighborhoods and a downtown core. The opposite is no bargain — voters will turn to any authoritarian leaders who can clean up the mess or stop the mess from spreading — or even happening.

Tucson is still in the infancy stages of what befell the West Coast cities — where leaders with heart allowed their hearts to rule their heads, where accurate analysis pointing to economic inequality and other root causes are really to blame. Oh yeah, they are to blame, but you don’t have to look very far to see that analysis became paralysis.

All that said, it just cannot be a zero-sum game where clean safe neighborhoods and downtowns come completely at the expense of any compassion for the less privileged.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Decisions and priorities

The way I see it, several important issues are looming to the forefront of these coming elections. It’s hard to single out any one item.

One really big issue for me is women’s and family issues for health and safety. We can thank the archaic Supreme Court for endangering our rights. Another really big issue is voting rights and whether or not there will ever be equality for all voters and races. There is also the problem of rampant immigration. Will we finally find a way to handle it more expeditiously?

Finally there is Trumpism (and Trump)! Do you want another Jan. 6? Do you want authoritarian government or even martial law in this beloved country? How and what will you decide?

Janice Campos

Foothills

Please vote for democracy, truth

The winners of the GOP races underscore how the Republicans wholeheartedly support corruption in their party. In Arizona, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem won their respective races. Mark is an election denier who won the GOP nomination to oversee elections! It seems Arizona has now established itself as a state with the most ignorant, uneducated and gullible voters this country has seen.

The United States has always had free and fair elections (and still do, so far), but because we have a whiny loser of a former president who still complains that the election was stolen, Republicans jumped on that bandwagon because they know they have no platform to actually help the American people.

Republicans just want to be in control and let our country implode. Democrats must turn out in the midterms and turn this state blue. Democracy and truth must win out. If Republicans win in the midterms, it will be too late to say “I didn’t realize.” The damage will have already been done.

Ilene Scannell

East side

Democrat liberalism

I believe the root cause of gun violence stems from Democrat liberalism and the accompanying decay of morality in America. Progressives are pushing gender neutrality, transgenderism and divisive CRT taught in elemental schools, casual sex and legalizing drugs like marijuana. They disparage the founders of our country. There is disregard for the development of life with abortion on demand.

The nuclear family has disintegrated especially in the black community, with fatherless homes. Black youth killing each other in the streets of our urban cities using straw purchased firearms. Hypocrite liberals in Hollywood continue to churn out movies, TV dramas, and video games full of gun violence. The high capacity 1892 Winchester lever action rifle held 11 rounds of ammo, but there were no mass shootings of innocent civilians then. Once upon a time teen boys in rural areas hunted rabbits and squirrels for the family dinner, not people.

I believe Democrat liberalism has led to the moral decay of America and is to blame for mass shootings, not inanimate firearms.

Terrence Williams

Three Points

Rusty Bowers censored

Arizona Republican Party censored state House Speaker Rusty Bowers for his public testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

I think the Arizona Republican Party would censor Jesus Christ if he did the same.

Donald Trump sure knew what he was doing when he decided to run as a Republican.

Jim Dreis

East side

Justice Alito

Supreme Court Justice Alito, gave a speech recently about religious liberty, after voting to reverse Roe v. Wade. He said: “Religious liberty is under attack in many places because it is dangerous to those who want to hold complete power” and “It probably grows out of something dark and deep in the human DNA — a tendency to distrust and dislike people who are not like ourselves.”

Here is my reaction: Religious liberty is under attack by Justice Alito because he wants to hold complete power. It probably grows out of something dark and deep in the human DNA for people like Justice Alito to distrust and dislike people who are not like him.

Freedom of religion gives Americans freedom to choose any religion, including freedom to choose “no religion.” So while “Christians might believe life begins at conception,” other people may believe life begins at birth. So it is actually religious people who are doing the attacking, attacking the freedom of people who aren’t religious like them.

Dennis Widman

Green Valley

Support Biden

Re: the July 29 letter “Biden is simply governing.”

“He’s a workhorse, not a show horse.” Wonderfully stated by the letter writer. Millions voted for President Biden; now we must rally around him. We must trust his judgement and allow him to move forward with his important agenda. Nitpicking about age or past decisions is counterproductive. He exhibits a noble decency, unrelenting stability, and great love of our country. He deserves our thanks and continued support for bringing our country back from the brink of disaster.

Bonita (Bonnie) Nowicki

Green Valley

Rude, crude, degrading

Re: the Aug. 1 letter “More than unkind words.”

The letter accuses some Star letter contributors of being “rude, crude, degrading” toward Republicans. Funny, those three words so aptly describe Donald Trump and many of his followers.

Trump unleashed a violent insurrection, openly denigrates women, and mocks handicapped people. His insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, assaulted Capitol police, and defecated in the halls. Yes, the GOP welcomes radicals with open arms — Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan — the list goes on within the GOP ranks.

We have the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and many very angry MAGA folks who take part in or condone attacks on school boards, public health officials, and the LGBTQ community. The GOP’s own Rusty Bowers was treated to abhorrent harassment after telling the truth to the Jan. 6 committee. Vehicles with megaphones and signs proclaiming “Pedophile” circled his house and made threats.

I am deeply offended by all the above. Just who is rude, crude and degrading?

Deb Klumpp