Letters to the Editor: Feb. 17

Qualifications come second
I find it very interesting that President Joe Biden has made a selection based on race, never mind the best qualified candidate, to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Biden made his selection over a year ago that he would indeed select a Black woman to replace Justice Breyer if he should retire. Unfortunately, the president has elevated skin color over qualifications. Shame on Joe!
James Lowery
Northwest side
Every new home will need water
I drive around the Tucson area and see developments everywhere. Developments that will need water.
In a time when we keep hearing about water shortages, Tucson water pushes higher rates for homes it already services in the county. Do we really have a shortage, or are we blind, and just chasing development dollars and higher tax dollars?
Mark McInnis
Northwest side
Elected officials and education
Given the decadeslong attack on public education by Arizona Republicans and their seeming preference for private and parochial schools, I would like to know what types of schools the children of our elected officials attend. I would also like to know how much each “tuition support organization” (TSO) receives and any direct or indirect connection any state elected official has with any TSO. With a projected budget surplus Gov. Doug Ducey should abandon his race with Mississippi to the bottom of public education funding and attempt to heal some of the wounds inflicted by his party over the years.
If the governor also takes the time to review the COVID statistics of public school infection rates he may notice that those with the most health safety protocols have the lowest infection rates. Instead of cutting funding for those schools to provide vouchers for private and parochial schools, he should be increasing funding and encouraging other districts to follow their example.
Todd Ackerman
Foothills
UA president on an ego trip
Re: the Feb. 13 article “Global Campus deal advances despite faculty concerns at UA.”
I read this piece about the UA’s actions in creating the UA Global Campus in total disbelief. Every Arizona taxpayer should read this article at least twice to really understand the actions taken by Dr. Robbins (and the Board of Trustees). Numerous red flags were raised and ignored. A public records request was ignored.
Dr. Robbins admitted at a recent meeting with the Faculty Senate that if the deal was scrapped taxpayers would be on the hook for a billion dollars. Maybe more. No responsible leader would place his business in this kind of jeopardy. This was an ego trip. Robbins should be fired for cause now and so should the people who hired him.
Bruce Wysocki
Southwest side
NATO ambitions a sticking point
If Ukraine is truly committed to democracy, there is a clear solution to the looming Russian invasion. Ukraine must drop its goal of joining NATO and become officially neutral.
George Washington outlined democratic America’s neutrality policy with these words, “Tis our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.” One solid reason? A democratic nation backslides to become like the autocratic nations it gets in bed with. John Adams outlined a second reason, saying, “Great is the guilt of an unnecessary war.”
Yet another of America’s founding presidents, Thomas Jefferson, said that democracy’s goal must always be, “Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all, entangling alliances with none.”
Ukrainian public officials believe that Russia is forcing them to drop their NATO ambitions. That is not a sad reality, but a heartening one, and good for stock markets, too.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Time to dust off 14th Amendment
I think Daily Star readers should ponder what the Constitution says should happen to the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The 14th Amendment, Section 3 says this:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, (lists all types of public officials, state and federal) to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Is anything unclear about this provision? Are all public officials, elected and appointed, federal or state, obliged to obey and enforce all provisions of the Constitution — or just some of them? Is the attorney general of the United States bound by the mandate of Section 3?
Gerald Farrington
Northeast side
Standardize end-of-life care
Re: the Feb. 11 article “Focus on what matters most to dying patients.”
Having practiced emergency medicine for 30 years, I acknowledge advance directives are futile. We all want to die peacefully, but most forget what they wish for during life-threatening situations. Yes, communication is key, but we need to learn to use the right words to get the right response in emergencies. Saying and doing the same thing over and over again leads to the insanity of resuscitating grandma so she can return to the nursing home because she wanted everything done 20 years ago.
ER doctors treat all patients the same, but not at the end of life. Can we standardize end-of-life care so everyone is treated humanely without sole regard to patient autonomy? Can we adopt a universal health care directive for the times to live, survive, and die? Can we de-medicalize the end of life and have Medicare pay for it? Let’s talk!
Kevin Haselhorst
North side
Keep our kids out of poverty
Re: the Feb. 14 letter “Press Sinema on Build Back.”
I agree with the letter writer. In 2021, the child tax credit kept over 3 million children from poverty each month the payments went out. However, that extension expired on Dec. 31, 2021, and has yet to be renewed. If an extension were to pass, Congress then has a chance to help millions of children in our country access a safe roof and adequate nutrition — two things that help kids grow up to be productive members of our workforce. Just when Americans face additional financial hardships from higher costs and pandemic disruptions, half the Senate is turning a blind eye. Lifting millions of children and workers out of poverty creates immeasurable benefits for them and society as a whole. Our kids are the country’s future. By investing in our kids, we are investing in our future. I call on all of Congress to put aside partisan politics to do something right now to keep our kids out of poverty.
Sarah Miller
East side
Let facts guide your opinions
The land of the free is now the land of the myth. It’s possible that the next election will hinge on belief in myths. A myth is a belief in something that does not exist. The widespread belief that the last election was a fraud is without any evidence to support it. Over 60 lawsuits were thrown out of court because they were without any supporting evidence. Still, over 70% of Republicans belief that it occurred because Donald Trump, a compulsive liar, said so. “My sister saw someone who was not a citizen voting” is not evidence, it is hearsay.
The second myth is that immigrants hurt our economy. Think about it. There are about 11 million undocumented persons residing in the U.S. If each contributes $1 to the economy by sales tax or other taxes, that’s $11 million. And that’s without counting the money we get from those with fake Social Security Cards who don’t get refunds of the FICA money they pay. Let’s believe only facts to form opinions.
Harry Peck, trial lawyer
Tubac