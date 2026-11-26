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How much are you willing to pay?

In Monday's paper, two professors penned an opinion detailing the numerous problems with Medicare. No argument here. But they close by pushing universal healthcare.

Medical costs have risen faster than inflation for years, and Medicare has not been immune. We're being told Social Security faces projected benefit cuts unless Congress acts. Both are government programs, mismanaged as only government can.

Name one government program that doles out money, which is not rife with waste, fraud, abuse, aggravation, delays and ultimately increased costs. That includes Obamacare, which I helped my son shop for a plan on — high costs, poor coverage.

Just because you want it, doesn't mean it's economically feasible and putting the government in charge doesn't magically fix anything. Healthcare should be better, but our government's history shows that government-run universal healthcare likely will not be better or cheaper. Be careful what you ask for.

Dan Rusciolelli

East side

Integrity is not conditional

What sad times we live in when accomplished people seeking positions in this administration refuse to acknowledge established facts, apparently fearing disqualification in the eyes of their Dear Leader.