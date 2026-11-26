How much are you willing to pay?
In Monday's paper, two professors penned an opinion detailing the numerous problems with Medicare. No argument here. But they close by pushing universal healthcare.
Medical costs have risen faster than inflation for years, and Medicare has not been immune. We're being told Social Security faces projected benefit cuts unless Congress acts. Both are government programs, mismanaged as only government can.
Name one government program that doles out money, which is not rife with waste, fraud, abuse, aggravation, delays and ultimately increased costs. That includes Obamacare, which I helped my son shop for a plan on — high costs, poor coverage.
Just because you want it, doesn't mean it's economically feasible and putting the government in charge doesn't magically fix anything. Healthcare should be better, but our government's history shows that government-run universal healthcare likely will not be better or cheaper. Be careful what you ask for.
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Dan Rusciolelli
East side
Integrity is not conditional
What sad times we live in when accomplished people seeking positions in this administration refuse to acknowledge established facts, apparently fearing disqualification in the eyes of their Dear Leader.
Judicial nominees Todd Butler and Richard Bennett would not explicitly say Biden won the 2020 election or characterize Jan. 6 as an attack. Butler cited a lack of firsthand knowledge; Bennett invoked judicial ethics. Michael LoSapio, nominated to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, similarly refused to identify the winner of the 2020 popular vote and denied Jan. 6 was an attack.
Remember Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, leaders with such steely spines that they couldn’t acknowledge Biden defeated Trump? Russell Vought maintained the election was rigged!
I get it: you want power or a lifetime appointment, and if that requires dissembling, so be it. But integrity, by definition, cannot be conditional. Leadership requires fortitude and the ability to speak truth to power.
Such linguistic gymnastics should be disqualifying, period.
Martyn Bouskila
Foothills
There is no bottom to Trump’s behavior
Trump continues to find new ways to embarrass our nation. His latest behavior regarding the Nvidia scandal and Huang’s behavior is despicable. Trump shared a cartoon showing Huang holding a red bra in celebration of his return as head of Nvidia. Huang has admitted to one extramarital affair as reports of more surface. How abhorrent for Lori Huang, Jensen Huang’s wife, to be ridiculed and belittled in public. Obviously, these affairs are of no consequence for Trump, whose history includes allegations of extramarital relationships. So he celebrates them with a cartoon. There is no bottom to Trump’s vulgar behavior.
John Kautz
Midtown