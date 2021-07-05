Letters to the Editor July 5

Are Republicans really patriots?
In December 1941 most Americans were patriots or became patriots.
Now state legislatures controlled by Republicans want to limit the voting rights of Americans. Republican senators will not approve federal legislation to prevent states from enacting legislation intended to limit constitutional rights of voting by minorities and enfeebled Americans.
My compatriots of WWll (few as we are) did not serve to witness Hitler-type power-grabbing.
We thought electing a patriot as president would protect us from Trump-style tactics.
Billy H. Conn
Midtown
Portrait of GOP is unflattering
From my point of view, here is what today’s Republican Party stands for:
The right to discriminate against anyone you don’t like or agree with. Voting rights are for those who agree with the Republican Party and are subservient to the wishes of the party. Voters should not have the right of direct input into governance through referenda. A willingness to ignore inconvenient facts and science in general. A profound lack of knowledge of U.S. history and the US Constitution. Wealthy Americans contribute to our society by virtue of their wealth and should not be required to pay taxes. Corporate management earns and is deserving of the vast bulk of corporate income and corporations have every right to pay as little as possible to wage-earning laborers. Wealthy individuals and corporations should be free to fund cooperative politicians without limit. Every person, regardless of mental soundness or criminal history should have access to any and all firearms.
Sane, conservative political thought in America is dead.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Put people above party
Gov. Doug Ducey won’t let universities ask for proof of vaccination with a nasty accusation of “virtue-signaling.” Universities are just trying to protect people from a deadly virus. Since when do people have a right to spread disease?
Will Ducey order police to end speed limits in school zones because drivers (who have to have a license!) have some sort of right to drive at any speed they want?
If there is any “signaling” going on it is by our governor and others of his ilk who are signaling their abject subservience to the former president and his extremist anti-vax and anti-mask followers.
In the meantime, Ducey is pushing tax breaks that — no surprise — favor the rich. When will we have a governor that puts people above party and personalities and works for the health, safety and welfare of all Arizonans?
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Average Joe is forgotten
Musical chairs is a game we played when we were children. It seems that Congress is playing the game, but the music never stops so there’s never a winner.
However, there are plenty of losers living day to day trying to make ends meet with very little through no fault of their own. It’s hard for the average American to understand why Congress isn’t able to come together during this crisis to provide the help needed by so many.
I believe they are no longer concerned with the average American and only work to provide what is needed to the people who are major contributors to their elections. They have continued to “kick the can” so far down the road they have lost sight of where they started and why. They live in a very small and secure world of their own (for now) and the rest doesn’t seem to matter.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side