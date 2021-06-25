Letters to the Editor June 25

Ending the filibuster
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is correct in not changing the filibuster. Just because one party has a 51% so-called majority does not mean the other 49% should be ignored. The term: “will of the voters” should not be interpreted to mean only those who narrowly supported the elected officials.
The filibuster does not force any legislation to pass. It merely allows for 40 senators adamantly opposed to a bill to hold up passage and seek a compromise. Sen. Mitch McConnell used his power as senate majority leader many times to unilaterally hold up legislation.
Current leader Sen. Chuck Schumer can do the same. The way I see it, we’d be far better off if less legislation was passed (by either party) rather than more.
Democrats seeking to end the filibuster should be reminded that “what goes around comes around,” and someday they will find themselves on the wrong end of the stick.
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
It only takes one!
It only takes one person, vote or whatever the issue is to make a difference! I commend Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for voting her mind and conscience and not what her party says she should vote. If ever our country will get back to doing for the people, it has to start with one. She is doing her best, it appears to me.
I’m an independent voter, did not vote for her, but will vote for her in the next election. I personally feel she is being persecuted by those who still vote straight Democratic lines and not for what the country needs. If only other Congress members would vote their minds and not directions of their party, we would be on a much better path.
Ruth Ann Beck
Southwest side
I served to provide freedom
Re: the June 5 letter “Vets sacrificed so you can say no.”
As a retired veteran and daughter of a Green Beret, I am sick and tired of the radical right claiming patriotism for themselves. I did not serve 22 years in the Air Force so people could “say no” but rather, so we could all live freely and safely in a country governed by the people, for the people, of the people.
I love how the letter writer refers to his disdain for “government overreaches in our basic liberties.” I am guessing his concern doesn’t extend to government telling women what they can do with their own bodies or working to restrict voting rights for people of color.
As for “progressives destroyed our election integrity,” oh my gosh! He is kidding, right? Donald Trump and the GOP’s lies about the election are threatening to destroy our democracy, and he is worried about wearing masks?
Linda Lyon
SaddleBrooke
Dangerous role model
Donald Trump believes that he will be reinstated as president in August, but this is simply delusional. As a sociopath, he is letting his grandiosity lead his thinking. No one of his superiority could ever lose at anything; therefore the election was stolen from him, in his mind.
His inability to discern fact from fiction has been adopted by many of his followers in a sort of national delusion. I see many examples online where a person giving a fact-based argument will be dismissed as mere opinion by those who back Trump. In other words, fact and opinion have become one and the same.
Once people refuse to believe facts and truth, they end up believing the most outrageous things. This is one of the precursors of authoritarianism. Trump is leading a large faction of his loyal believers down his sociopathic post-truth rabbit hole. Mussolini was a sociopathic role model as well, and as such, had a huge influence on societal behavior. That situation did not end well.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
How to promote mediocrity
In the recent past, parents and teachers inspired children to be the best that they could be, to reject secularism and encourage religion, to compete in the classroom and in sports. Of course, not everyone is an Albert Einstein or a Hank Aaron, but by trying, the children are prepared for life’s challenges, because life is unpredictable, life is not always fair.
Today, the theory of equity is favored by some in our government. The theory posits that the equal outcome among people is favorable to certain persons getting ahead of others. It is a defeatist theory.
So, in fairness to all, qualifications for every job must be downgraded. Well, let’s imagine that, because of the theory of equity, a borderline medical doctor is designated a surgeon. Who would you prefer to operate on your gallbladder, the theory of equity surgeon or the high achieving surgeon that graduated top five in his class? Your choice, your life.
There is nothing wrong with loving America, individual liberty, competition, meritocracy and Christianity.
Rafael Polo
Oro Valley
Water rate rebellion
The City of Tucson, without any analysis that demonstrates that providing water to unincorporated Pima County incurs additional costs, has decided to charge residents of unincorporated Pima County 10% to 40% more for their water depending on usage. Since we cannot vote for Tucson mayor and council, this is arbitrary taxation without representation.
If this were Boston, we would have a Tea Party! One difficult choice is for us to not allow our tax dollars to flow to the City of Tucson by boycotting Tucson businesses. This will reduce sales tax revenues to the city and not let them profit due to their arbitrary decision. Hopefully, Pima County will prevail in its legal action, and we can go back to enjoying City of Tucson restaurants and stores.
Gerald Lavallee
Southeast side
Make pool owners pay
I suggest the water department go through their records of higher usage in residential and commercial areas. The increased water usage should indicate swimming pools in single family or commercial building. This would apply to management property companies who manage townhouse, condominium and other higher usage of water properties.
My feeling is if you can afford a swimming pool or you move into a townhouse or condominium property be prepared to pay more for the amenity of a swimming pool. Why should someone living in the unincorporated section of the county pay the same amount of money as someone with a pool or who lives in a multi-house area? If a townhouse or condominium area has one or more swimming pools they should pay more.
Donald Phillips
Foothills
Rename shameful city names
Re: the June 19 article “We have our shame: 136 Apache in 1871” and the June 22 letter “Remove shameful city names.”
Thanks, Fitz, for bringing this shameful story to our attention and letter writer Peg for your suggestion. With the rest of the nation working to remove Confederate monuments and names of slave holders from various locations, this is the perfect time to remove the names of everyone who took part in the massacre and in their place, put the name of someone who was killed in the massacre or the name of a famous Apache.
At Oury Park, there should be some type of memorial to Oury’s victims. If the place name is outside Tucson, pressure needs to be exerted to change those names, too.
In fact, it might be a good idea for the entire nation to remove any honors from anyone who had any part in our country’s dishonorable treatment of Native Americans. The only recognition they deserve is shame and a true accounting of their actions.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side