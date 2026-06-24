The Toronto Raptors took Arizona guard Jaden Bradley with the 50th overall pick of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, while forward Tobe Awaka reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls as an undrafted free agent.
The Raptors trumpeted their selection of Bradley on social media by posting that "The North just got deeper," while also showing a video in which Raptors GM Bobby Webster and coach Darko Rajaković welcomed him with a video call.
"Congratulations. Get ready to start working hard," Webster told Bradley. "But all the hard work, all the leadership at Zona, it pays off. So we're glad to have you."
Bradley replied, "I appreciate y'all and I'm ready to get to work."
Even though the Raptors are based across an international border, they're actually something of a homecoming for Bradley, who grew up three hours away in Rochester, N.Y.
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During the first round Tuesday, UA teammate Koa Peat earned a closer return home when the Phoenix Suns traded to get him with the No. 30 pick in the draft. Guard Brayden Burries was the first Wildcat taken on Tuesday, to Milwaukee with the 10th pick.
While the Wildcats appeared to just miss having four players drafted for the first time since 2001, it was the third time in the past seven NBA Drafts that they have had three representatives. Josh Green (18), Zeke Nnaji (22) and Nico Mannion (48) were taken in 2020, while Bennedict Mathurin (6), Dalen Terry (18) and Christian Koloko (33) were drafted in 2022.
Reports quickly surfaced after the draft that Awaka, who had began to appear on several major mock draft boards as the draft approached, had signed a two-way deal between the Bulls and their G League affiliate. UA wing Anthony Dell'Orso is also a candidate to receive a two-way or lesser "Exhibit 10" contracts between the NBA and G League as undrafted free agents.
The Wildcats also had a former player taken in the second round Wednesday, when forward Henri Veesaar of North Carolina went No. 52 to Atlanta via the Los Angeles Clippers. However, another former UA player, guard Kylan Boswell of Illinois, was also among the undrafted prospects.
Boswell, who transferred to Illinois in 2024, played well during the Portsmouth Invitational and G League Combine that he was invited to the NBA Combine, raising the chances he might get drafted.
Boswell started over Bradley during the 2023-24 season, but Bradley became a starter in 2024-25 and last season led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title and their first Final Four appearance in a quarter-century. Named the Big 12's Player of the Year, Bradley averaged 13.3 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range and posting a 2.5-1 assist-turnover ratio.
After Bradley was selected Wednesday, ESPN analysts King McClure and Jay Bilas praised his leadership and other skills.
"The biggest thing is he is the ultimate leader," McClure said. "He took that group of freshmen and was able to have success... he was phenomenal in that way."
McClure said Bradley can "stop on a dime" and shoot offensively over a defense while causing trouble on the other side of the ball. Bilas added that Bradley averaged 35 points per 40 minutes of "clutch time," something that was apparent when Bradley's drives to the basket helped UA pull out early wins against UCLA and UConn and when he hit a buzzer-beater to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
"That game he had against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament was magnificent," Bilas said. "He's a Big 12 player of the year and the Big 12 had some pretty damn good players, including the top two picks in this draft."
The Big 12 wound up having a record 13 players drafted, including BYU's AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 and Kansas' Darryn Peterson at No. 2. The 16-team conference produced four of the top 10 picks, including Burries, and nine of the 30 first-round picks.
While Bradley drew praise for his leadership, Suns GM Brian Gregory cited Peat's character and winning pedigree in Phoenix's decision to trade up for the 30th pick and get the Phoenix-area native.
"We talk about doing things the Suns' way, and when you have a kid like Koa coming in, it's just a great fit," Gregory said Wednesday night in a post-draft Zoom interview. "He brings everything that's important to us: High character, highly talented, great competitor, great winner and maybe that winning piece is the thing that was so important for us."
While Peat's decision to remain in the draft drew scrutiny after his shaky shooting performance at the NBA Combine -- Gregory said "the shooting piece is going to come" --- Bradley appeared to help himself at the Chicago event.
Bradley successfully directed a five-on-five scrimmage team and shot well in drills: He hit 63.3% off the dribble, 48.0% in a 3-point “star drill" (zig-zagging to various spots on the perimeter) and 40.0% of his spot-up shots.
“Jaden Bradley showed off his Big 12 Player of the Year credentials with a superb all-around outing at the NBA Draft Combine,” posted Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. “Fighting over screens, picking up full court, passing out of pick-and-roll and scoring at the rim, looking like an ideal NBA backup point guard.”
While he is 22 years old, an age that can hurt in the NBA Draft, Bradley added to his resume each of his four seasons in college basketball while winning championships in three different conferences: As a freshman at Alabama in 2022-23, Bradley helped the Crimson Tide to a 31-win season and SEC title. As a sophomore at Arizona in 2023-24, he was the sixth man of the Wildcats’ Pac-12 title team, and as a senior, he led UA to the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships.
Bradley tested the NBA Draft each of the previous two springs but withdrew and returned to Arizona. But at the combine last month, he credited preparation from UA coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff, as well as the former Wildcats who have dropped by to offer advice.
"Everything's just adding up and I'm excited to get this chance," Bradley said.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe