The Big 12 wound up having a record 13 players drafted, including BYU's AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 and Kansas' Darryn Peterson at No. 2. The 16-team conference produced four of the top 10 picks, including Burries, and nine of the 30 first-round picks.

While Bradley drew praise for his leadership, Suns GM Brian Gregory cited Peat's character and winning pedigree in Phoenix's decision to trade up for the 30th pick and get the Phoenix-area native.

"We talk about doing things the Suns' way, and when you have a kid like Koa coming in, it's just a great fit," Gregory said Wednesday night in a post-draft Zoom interview. "He brings everything that's important to us: High character, highly talented, great competitor, great winner and maybe that winning piece is the thing that was so important for us."

While Peat's decision to remain in the draft drew scrutiny after his shaky shooting performance at the NBA Combine -- Gregory said "the shooting piece is going to come" --- Bradley appeared to help himself at the Chicago event.

Bradley successfully directed a five-on-five scrimmage team and shot well in drills: He hit 63.3% off the dribble, 48.0% in a 3-point “star drill" (zig-zagging to various spots on the perimeter) and 40.0% of his spot-up shots.

“Jaden Bradley showed off his Big 12 Player of the Year credentials with a superb all-around outing at the NBA Draft Combine,” posted Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. “Fighting over screens, picking up full court, passing out of pick-and-roll and scoring at the rim, looking like an ideal NBA backup point guard.”