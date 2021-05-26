Letters to the Editor May 26

Biden on the path to appeasing Iran
Joe Biden is again on the path to appeasing Iran trying to restart the nuclear deal done under him and Barack Obama in 2015. Donald Trump withdrew from that deal. It unfroze $150 billion in Iranian assets, some of which went to funding terrorist groups like Hamas, which has now launched thousands of missiles into Israel.
The Obama/Biden administration provided clandestine plane loads of cash totaling over $1 billion to Iran. In 2018, Israeli intelligence clandestinely raided a warehouse in Tehran and found troves of secretly stored documents related to Iran’s extensive nuclear program, all unknown to UN inspectors.
The Iran deal was flawed, allowing for self-inspection, secret nuclear enrichment concessions, sunset clauses, no bans on ballistic missile testing and nothing related to Iran's worldwide terrorist activities. Biden now is seeking to reinstate the nuclear deal, possibly first by removing economic sanctions. Trump brokered several peace deals between Israel and neighboring countries encircling Iran and killed its notorious terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, who had the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands.

Tally McDonald
Sahuarita
Tally McDonald
Sahuarita
Courage required on water future
Re: the May 17 article “Arizona’s aquifers remain at risk.”
After reading this article, the answer to the problem is in the last paragraph quoting the Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy, mentioning, “It is not too late for a course correction, but that will require that Arizonans face the truth and make bold choices. It will also demand courageous leadership.’
Courageous leadership, something we are missing. Our leadership is interested only in growth.

Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Maricopa audit an embarrassment
I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida and California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with local people in each of these areas. I am now receiving calls from them asking me what the heck is going on in Maricopa County. They giggle when reading about ultraviolet lights, bamboo fibers and Cyber Ninjas.
Arizona Sen. Karen Fann and her colleagues have succeeded in making a laughingstock of our state. I resent this. It's too bad that a beautiful state is marred by petty politicians who have bought into the "Big Lie." We should be better than that. It's true what they say, the best time to be in Arizona is when the Legislature is not in session.

Rick Smith
Foothills
Rick Smith
Foothills
PRO Act would cause great harm
Re: the May 19 article “PRO Act a threat to Arizona’s economy.”
As a proud Democrat, I value the rights of workers to be treated fairly and paid at a livable wage. I thought the PRO Act would do that. But after reading the recent guest opinion column by Amber Smith and Neil Bradley, the PRO Act appears to be a well-intentioned bill constructed incredibly poorly. It's shocking to read the many ways this "pro worker" bill actually harms workers, with the most concerning being that it removes the system of secret ballot union elections. Can you imagine if your vote in the 2020 presidential election was not protected? Would you be concerned with that information out there? I know I would. There are countless other provisions in the bill that hurt independent contractors and gig workers. This bill is misguided and the authors are right in being thankful that Sens. Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly are not co-sponsoring it.

Julie Coburn
North side
Julie Coburn
North side
Hoffman right on equity office
Re: the May 23 guest opinion column “City Hall is preoccupied with race”
Author Jonathan Hoffman and I have bumped heads a few times over the years, but I agree with his viewpoint in Sunday’s column. It appears that Tucson City Hall is not only overly occupied with the perceived appearance of racial injustice but that they are acting totally paranoid.
This latest push toward big government is unnecessary as Mr. Hoffman points out, because the Office of Equal Opportunity Programs already deals with these issues.
The annual budget of $500,000 with three staff members could be much better used, to actually improve conditions in Tucson for minorities instead of doing lip service to them in hopes of looking better on paper like addressing too much crime and the lack of affordable housing.

Karen Riggs
Southeast side
Karen Riggs
Southeast side
Protect our right not to join union
Re: the May 19 article “PRO Act a threat to Arizona’s economy.”
There is no better way to pit American against American than by creating and passing the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The local and U.S. Chamber of Commerce should be commended for opening discussion on this proposed, horrible law.
The authors could have further emphasized that this law would reverse all Right to Work (RTW) laws in the 27 states where RTW laws have been passed by legislatures and signed into law by governors, including in Arizona.
The PRO Act would ultimately compel all workers, including the lowest paid workers and independent contractors, to either join their union or forfeit their job. The right to not join a union should be no less protected than the right to join a union. Sens. Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly should be encouraged to remain opposed to this divisive legislation.

Bruce M. Prior
West side
Bruce M. Prior
West side
End filibuster, return to work
When discussing the filibuster there is concern that ending the filibuster would leave Democrats in a worse position if the Republicans gain control of the Senate. This is naïve thinking. If the Republicans felt ending the filibuster would give them more power and they had the votes to do it, they would end it in a heartbeat. This was the party that held up the Merrick Garland nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court for over a year and then rushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination in weeks.
Ending the filibuster would increase the chance for bipartisan discussion because those opposed to a bill would have to bring their objections out in public. If they have persuasive arguments bills might be defeated. Polls show Americans want solutions that make lives better. Let us be bold in working for America and end the filibuster now!

Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Medicaid’s role in mental health
Medicaid is a vital part of the U.S. social safety net, providing high-quality, affordable health coverage for 1 in 5 Americans suffering from a severe mental illness. As the single largest payer for mental health services in the U.S., the program covers a wide variety of essential services, including counseling, prescription medications and supportive housing.
That role has only grown during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. According to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 4 in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic.
While our nation works to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, many of the lasting public health impacts from the pandemic will take time to address. With this in mind, it is essential to strengthen the Medicaid program and ensure it can continue to support the millions of at-risk Americans who rely on it.

Peter Ianchiou, member of the Modern Medicaid Alliance
Downtown
Peter Ianchiou, member of the Modern Medicaid Alliance
Downtown
Case strengthens for new gun rules
Bullets are flying almost daily in many different cities for many reasons and for no reason. How long before you, your family or loved ones, your friends or neighbors must duck and cover? Or can’t, and die?
There can be no excuse for not banning assault weapons, making background checks mandatory and instituting mandatory wait times before purchase. Basic, simple restrictions should apply to all venues, including gun shows and personal and internet sales. These are basic, bare-bones restrictions that don’t impinge on the rights of hunters and legitimate gun owners. Please Tucson citizens, appeal to your elected representatives (federal and state) to act and reform gun laws before it happens here.
Oh wait, it already did.
Sue Garcia
Foothills