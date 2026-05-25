Perhaps I'm a bit too optimistic, but I was hopeful to hear that, per Senate President Warren Petersen, negotiators have almost agreed on a budget to fund our state government as of May 20. While I disagree with the political theater on both sides and wish something like submitting a budget didn't involve gaining political points, I'm impressed that they came back to the table. Gov. Hobbs' budget proposal was ambitious in our nation's current economic outlook, and the legislative majority's budget cuts to fund OBBB were borderline cruel given how that economic outlook is hitting everyday Arizonans. I'm hoping that this new version of the budget will include a compromise that retains Rio Nuevo, preserves art commission funding, removes the data center tax credit, and supports ongoing affordability efforts for the majority of Arizonans. The governor already jumpstarted these efforts in her first term, but there is more work to do, and both sides know it.