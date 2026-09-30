Tim Steller is a busy guy. It's unfair to criticize him for dialing up ChatGPT periodically, especially for a routine column about Ciscomani. What's interesting, Steller wrote about the incumbent on Sunday, not Mendoza. Normally, it's “Vote for me!” Not “Don't vote for him.” Is she any good? Who knows. How come nobody competed against her in the primary. Who picked her in the first place. In Massachusetts, where I come from, an open seat for Congress opened up and ten people jumped in. Five were pretty serious. It was tooth and nail. One eventually was victorious. Mendoza ran against a bunch of nobodies. Who ever heard of Mendoza before April? ChatGPT doesn't have those answers. Maybe Tim can subcontract part of his duties, sign up a journalism grad student. See what she finds out about Mendoza and how the challenger got to where she is. (And why she doesn't use “JoJo left her home in Tucson Arizona” as a theme song. “I had to go fight Al Quida!”)