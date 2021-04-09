 Skip to main content
Letter: Abortion law in Arizona
Letter: Abortion law in Arizona

Right now, in Arizona, anti-abortion laws are being proposed.

To republicans and those in favor of anti-abortion laws because they deem that the heartbeat of the unborn child is enough to justify such laws, I say this to you: consider the other heartbeats that are present, namely those within the women who would have to endure the anti-abortion laws. Hear them! Acknowledge them! Pity them! Care for them! Sometimes, they’ll beat fast because they feel helpless. Other times, they’ll beat hard because they know that the one way out of such a tragic situation has been taken away. Other times, they’ll beats slowly not because they’ll finally accept the laws calmly, but because they’ll have to surrender to them eventually. The hearts of women are a guide to the rights of women. Hear them! Acknowledge them! Pity them! Care for them!

Ruben Martinez

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

