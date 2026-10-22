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If Juan Ciscomani were Pinocchio, his nose would stretch clear across the 6th congressional district. He promised to protect Medicaid, vulnerable adults and children. He promised to work to end the Iran war, support our Veterans, and promised to lower living costs,

Instead he voted to gut Medicaid. Instead he voted against ending the war. Instead he supported tariffs and trade wars. Instead he supported the firing of Veteran Administration employees.

Result? We have a gutted Medicaid, unprotected vulnerable adults and children, astonomical diesel and gas prices, runaway inflation, and depleted services for our Veterans.

These few examples show that Ciscomani's priority is that of remaining in the good graces of his BFF Trump, no matter how much he must go back on his word or hurt the people of District 6.

While Ciscomani and Trump may deserve each other, most certainly the people of District 6 deserve niether one.

Joe Machado

Northwest side