Attorney General Kris Mayes announced an investigation into the “fake elector” submissions in the 2020 Presidential Election. Arizona Statute 16-212 states certificates must accurately reflect the popular vote. Although Biden won by 10,457 votes, representatives of the Republican Party cloned the official state form, lied about the results, and gave Arizona’s electoral votes to Trump.

Trump attorney John Eastman devised the plot, Rudy Giuliani promoted it, and 11 Republicans signed the fake certificate. They are: Arizona Republican Party Head Kelli Ward and husband Michael Ward; Republican Senate candidate James Lamond; Executive Director Arizona Republican Party Greg Stafsen; Vice Chair of Gila County Republican Party Samuel Moorhead; Chairman of Cochise County Republican Party Robert Montgomery; State Senator and January 6th participant Anthony Kern; State Representative Jake Hoffman; Conservative Values advocate Tyler Bowyer; former President of Ahwatukee Republican Women Loraine Pellegrino; and Vice President of Arizona Federation of Republican Women Nancy Cottle.

For counterfeiting documents, falsifying results, and trying to steal the election, they should be prosecuted!

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side