Letter: It's time we focus on what unites us: Education

Now that we're past the election, it’s time we focus on what unites us: Education.

A recent poll by Education Forward Arizona, a non-partisan nonprofit, found that the vast majority of Arizonans want more funding for schools and to increase teacher pay. Meanwhile, we need to hear from our governor and state legislators about how they will invest in and improve our children’s education.

In Tucson Unified School District, we need to pay our teachers and staff a livable wage and give them the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. We must provide teachers with meaningful professional development. Teachers want to make a difference and if we show them respect they will want to stay in the classroom.

Our community is clear about what we want our state to do: put a qualified teacher in every classroom, give teachers a raise, invest in our schools and give students more opportunities for career and technical education. It’s high time our elected officials make this happen.

Jennifer Eckstrom

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

