In Sunday's op-ed, TEP's Susan Gray stated they're "working hard to make Tucson's energy supply as clean as we can as fast as we can." The 2021 Strategen Report from the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project begs to differ. Coal is still expected to be a significant part of TEP's portfolio in 2030, a benchmark of climate urgency established by the UN's IPCC.

Ms. Gray's implied scrutiny that TEP endures from elected state regulators refers to the Arizona Corporation Commission. But it's no secret that entity has set the bar so low recently that any such negotiations are akin to playing tennis without a net.

We have some of the most abundant solar resources on the planet. Combined with battery storage, it's now the cheapest, cleanest and most resilient. The "bridge" of methane has also been long ago crossed. It's hoped that all of this will inform TEP/City negotiations in light of Proposition 412's rejection by Tucson voters.

Benjamin Nead

Midtown