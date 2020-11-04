Letter: Trees help cool current climate

I was surprised that a group of Tucson residents is seeking a recall of Mayor Regina Romero, in part because of her initiative to plant a million trees (Oct. 28). They’re worried it might help with climate change. Well, guess what? We’re already in a climate that needs the cooling power of trees. Think about this past summer.
Trees have two important ways of cooling this desert city, and both of them are needed here and now. We all know the value of shade. Still, we might not know that the temperature of the ground under shade can register some 30 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the ground in full sun. The second type of cooling is similar to that provided by our swamp coolers. The evaporation of water from the trees’ leaves cools the local air, typically by 6 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
With trees around cooling us, I can risk taking my hat off to thank our thoughtful mayor.
Melanie Lenart
Southwest side
