Dear Editor:

UnitedHealthCare (UHC) is negotiating with Radiology Ltd as the existing contract expires on August 15. This potentially creates problems for many southern Arizona residents.

Radiology Ltd. is locally owned by a consortium of doctors. It is a very well run company. They are prompt with appointments, proficient treatments, communicative about problems, courteous on the phone, professional and friendly in their offices, and many workers have been with them a long time. In short, excellent service from a local provider of key services.

United HealthCare is simply using their size to extract maximum dollars from this company.

Interested patients can write UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson (salary+perks $9,859,429) at: uhg_consumer_affairs@uhg.com and urge a quick settlement.

The top five earners in UnitedHealth Group have combined salaries and perks of over 73 million

Fred Miller

Bisbee