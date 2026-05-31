The Thayer Amendment prohibits the portrait of a living person on U.S. bank notes, bonds, or securities. Even though it dates from 1866 it is still in effect. Foreign banknotes may portray the reigning monarch, but U.S. currency can’t portray a living person be he a President or a dog catcher.

Recent news items verify that supporters of the president want a $250 dollar bill issued with his portrait. The president has reviewed designs and wants it in circulation to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. This is a perfect example of the Cult of Personality where the leader’s image is omnipresent. However, it cannot be printed unless our dysfunctional Congress repeals the Thayer Amendment. Alternatively, one might deduce that the president is feeling unwell. In either case write to your congressional representative to display your disapproval of this scheme.