While ecstasy exists in most every Democratic camp, let's recap what more conservative voters may fear. A look at some states which have been run by democrats for many years and we find a repository of homelessness, poverty, crime, open borders, illegal immigration, higher taxes, barely disguised corruption, cashless bail and Medicare for all regardless of the impact on our national debt. Then in the United States, the addition of Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. as new states thus guaranteeing democratic control of congress for the foreseeable future. Blame anyone or political party you choose for the quantum shift, but the end result does not bode well for the general population. We can only hope those fears are never realized.