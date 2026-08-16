Thank you, Kathleen Parker, for perpetuating the myth that socialism is evil, capitalism good. However, your message is uninformed. I never heard any Democratic Socialist candidate say they want a complete government takeover of private ownership. I do hear them say the billionaire class should pay their fair share of taxes, as the rest of us do. They advocate that healthcare and the cost of living should be affordable, and that labor unions deserve the means to bargain. But our capitalist policies have led to huge hand-outs for the ultra-wealthy. Maybe you are OK with socialism for the rich. These economic policies created a huge wealth gap, driving the working class into poverty and creating the conditions for a dictator presidency that continues to expand policies benefiting the ultra-wealthy while cutting programs like SNAP, ACA and Medicare. Re Cuba, might the crushing economic sanctions we’ve implemented have anything to do with their plight? Still, you say, socialism is evil, capitalism…. M’m! M’m! Good!