Since WWII, the USA has faced severe challenges from the Soviet Union and China, but we have all been solidly united in embracing our democratic principles founded on our strength as a nation. Let’s put all our political disagreements aside, which are actually healthy, and focus on the real threats to all of us: Putin's Russia. The war in Ukraine is existential for that country, but also for our freedom and democratic ideals. The entire West and many other countries support the Ukrainians' struggle. If that country fails, we all will fail. Ukrainian losses are our losses, leading to ever more Russian aggression, including the nuclear threat. So, how is it possible that our own president cozies up to Putin, lifts sanctions, hurts Ukraine, and allows the butchering of the civilian population there for the measly import of diesel to gain votes? The entire Trump clan turns the USA into a kleptocracy, Ukraine as its pawn. Fight corruption and for democracy, justice, and freedom. Vote the evil collaborators out!