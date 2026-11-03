The scope and scale of Trump’s brilliant presidency of criminality is staggering. Knowing he holds the “zero-integrity GOP” completely in his pocket, he forges ahead mightily in a vile rampage against God’s creation, including human decency, and especially those on the margins and most vulnerable.

Democracy’s guard rails have been all but smashed to smithereens (thank you judiciary and legislative Conservatives!). With a compliant military and weaponized DOJ under his dominion, the world’s mobsters and Earth’s most seasoned tyrants stand in awe. With middle finger bloated and erect, Trump’s ten-steps-ahead-of-the-law smirky epistle to America, to the international community of nations, and to history is this, “catch me if you can.”