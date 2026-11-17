Had Biden stepped down rather than running another time for President, he would probably have gone out in a blaze of glory. He and his confidants decided to have another go at it, and we all saw what happened. Not identical situations, but if Schumer would step down graciously as party leader, realizing the country's desire for deep change, he would also go out in a blaze of glory, having helped engineer a massive blue wave in the last election. I agree with Van Hollen that you can't earn new trust with old leadership. Schumer could still be a force within the party, now freer to express his own personal views. Showing the country that Democrats are not stuck in a rut but open to new and exciting ideas, and to forcefully pursue them, we need to be led by new brave confident leaders who will work across the aisle, but are not fearful or reticent. We now have a chance for real change in America. Let's not blow it!