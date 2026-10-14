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Letter to the Editor:

The American Dream for young people has become the American Nightmare.

Youngsters are uncertain about college education because with or without college they face a daunting job market.

Many are driven to live in their parents’ homes after schooling because they cannot afford their own housing.

When they find employment, they seem unable to hold a job for long.

Young folks have difficulty finding sturdy partners to form a marriage with, but when they do they are unable for financial reasons or unwilling for selfish reasons to bring children into this life.

There is an overall decline in ethics and declining religious knowledge and faith in their ranks.

Young adults are addicted to social media, have little interest in picking up a newspaper to learn about the community, and many or most have not read a serious book since their school days, if then.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown