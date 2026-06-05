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GOING TO THE DARK SIDE

“I’m here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way!”

If you were raised in the Luckiest Generation, Superman’s mantra in the 50s, 60s and 70s was the way of it.

No generation has had it better, been given more, taken more and earned it less.

We may no longer like others much or each other much, as our war mongering and litigiousness lead the world and vividly attest.

Today’s “fight for truth, justice, and the American way,” isn’t led by Superman, but by God’s earthly emissary, assuring his minions that he was chosen “by God to make America great again” and is “the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created.”

WTF is happening? If you are not bitter about what is being done to us, YOU are an idiot!

Richard Kimball

Midtown